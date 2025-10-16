BCB announces squad for Windies ODIs

Wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankon got a call-up for the first time in ODI format as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the three-match series against West Indies.

There are two changes to the squad from the one that had played against Afghanistan recently.

Opener Naim Sheikh and fast bowler Nahid Rana have been left out. Both of them featured in the third ODI against Afghanistan but failed to do anything worthy.

Apart from Ankon, experienced batsman Soumya Sarkar was the other one who returns to the ODI team having played his last match in February this year.

Bangladesh have tasted a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Afghanistan in the recent ODI series, taking the tally of defeat to 11 out of 12 matches in this format.

Squad: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumay Sarker, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud.