Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Shakib Al Hasan signs for three new foreign leagues

While Shakib is pursuing cricket in foreign leagues, his international career for Bangladesh remains uncertain

File photo
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 04:18 PM

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, who has been staying abroad since the fall of the previous regime led by the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has inked deals for three new foreign leagues.

The Bangladesh allrounder will represent Royal Champs in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which kicks off on November 18.

He has also joined the Houston Riders for the U.S. Global League, a T20 competition featuring top international players.

And he will also take part in the Indian Haven League, a new T20 tournament set to begin in Srinagar, Kashmir, on October 25, though his team name there has not yet been disclosed.

While Shakib is pursuing cricket in foreign leagues, his international career for Bangladesh remains uncertain due to his political connection with the Awami League, which was ousted following a popular uprising in Bangladesh last year.

Shakib served as a member of the parliament for the Awami League party when they assumed power in early 2024 in an election tainted by allegations of irregularities and boycotts by their political opponents.

Recently, he was involved in a social media clash with Bangladesh’s Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud, who was one of the main leaders of the protest that toppled Hasina.

Asif later said he will not allow Shakib to represent Bangladesh again.

Shakib has played 447 international matches across the formats and scored 14,730 runs with 14 centuries and 100 half-centuries. He also has taken 712 wickets in international cricket with 25 five-fors across the formats. These stats established him as one of the great players of all time in the game.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh CricketShakib al HasanT20 Cricket
Read More

Tigresses face Australia today to keep WC hopes alive

West Indies arrive in Bangladesh for white-ball series

Noman stars as Pakistan win first South Africa Test by 93 runs

Sami’s five-for seals Afghanistan’s 200-run rout of Bangladesh

India beat West Indies by seven wickets to sweep Test series

Pakistan cricket's elder statesman Wazir Mohammad dies at 95

Latest News

Crimes against humanities: Death penalty sought for Hasina, Kamal and others

Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

HSC results: Dinajpur board sees 57.49% pass rate, 6,260 secure GPA 5

ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

RMG factory catches fire at CEPZ

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x