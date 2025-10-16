Tigresses face Australia today to keep WC hopes alive

Bangladesh Women's team will take on defending champions Australia in their fifth game of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday at Visakhapatnam in India.

The match starts at 3.30 PM (Bangladesh Time). T-sports will telecast the match live.

Bangladesh though made a good start to the tournament with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, they slipped thereafter, losing three straight matches.

However, apart from New Zealand, against whom they had a meek surrender by losing the game by 100 runs, they came agonizingly close to beat England and South Africa, only the wrong strategy and lack of support from luck ruined the prospect.

Australia have been the most successful team in the World Cup history like their Men's team, winning the silverware for seven times in 12 editions.

They also appeared to be on course of retaining the title after leading the point table with seven points from four matches. It could have been eight points easily had their game against Sri Lanka not abandoned due to rain.

The Aussie Women's will come into the Bangladesh match following a landmark victory against India as they chased down 330 runs for a highest successful chase in the Women's Cricket history.

Bangladesh looked to be no match for Australia at least but captain Nigar Sultana Joty expressed her hopes to give them a tough flight.

"We talked about putting it on the right length, maybe we fell down, but we showed good spirit (against England and South Africa)," Joty said.

"My team was very young but we kept going. I have told them to be proud of how we have done and we have three more games left. The way we played we hope we'll be able to give them a tough time in the middle."

A defeat in the match will leave Bangladesh's aspiration to play semifinal to just complex mathematical equations while a victory will give them a slim hope.