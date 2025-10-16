West Indies arrive in Bangladesh for white-ball series

West Indies cricket team has arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to play a white-ball series, which included three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

The Caribbean side will have two days practice session before getting into the ODI series, with the first match on October 18 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

The SBNCS will host the next two ODIs also on October 21 and 23.

They will then travel to Chattogram for the T20 Internationals, scheduled to be held on October 27, 29 and 31 at Bir Shrestha Flight Lieutenant Shaheed Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium.

Shai Hope is named captain of both T20 and ODI squads, with the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Brandon King also included in both formats.

There is a maiden ODI call-up for former West Indies Under-19 captain Ackeem Auguste, with experienced top-order batter Evin Lewis to skip the tour as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury.

The sides have not met in a T20 series in Bangladesh after December 2018, while the last ODI series between the teams in this country was held in January 2021.

Bangladesh however toured West Indies December last year and tasted a whitewash in three-match ODI series.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies T20I squad: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Ramon Simmonds.