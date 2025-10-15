Sami’s five-for seals Afghanistan’s 200-run rout of Bangladesh

Afghanistan crushed Bangladesh by a big margin of 200 runs in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 clean sweep in emphatic style.

Young fast bowler Bilal Sami delivered a spell for the ages, claiming 5 for 33 — his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs — as Bangladesh folded for just 93 in 27.1 overs chasing a target of 294.

It was Afghanistan’s biggest win in ODI history at this venue, and a performance that underscored their growing confidence in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Afghanistan had posted 293 for 9, built around a steady 95 from opener Ibrahim Zadran and a blistering 37-ball 62 from veteran Mohammad Nabi.

Nabi’s late assault — featuring five sixes and four boundaries — lifted the innings from a modest total to a match-winning one.

His fireworks in the final overs, including 44 runs off the last two overs bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud, turned the momentum firmly Afghanistan’s way.

When Bangladesh came out to bat, they quickly crumbled under the pressure. Rashid Khan struck with his very first ball, removing Saif Hassan for 43 — the only batter who looked settled.

From there, the collapse was relentless. No other Bangladeshi batter managed to reach double figures.

Sami, just 22, bowled with pace and precision, unsettling the top and lower order alike. His aggression and control offered shades of the team’s new-found fast-bowling depth, particularly crucial with Naveen-ul-Haq out injured.

Rashid Khan complemented Sami perfectly, finishing with 3 for 12 in six overs of classic leg-spin mastery.

Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with one wicket, and even debutant AM Ghazanfar bowled tidy overs as Bangladesh lost their last nine wickets for just 58 runs.

For Bangladesh, it was a night to forget.

Their batters looked uncertain against both pace and spin, and their lack of application was glaring. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who earlier leaked 67 runs with the ball, fell cheaply again with the bat.

By the 20th over, half the side was gone for just 70, and the rest soon followed. Hasan Mahmud’s 9 off 23 was the second-highest score in a dismal scorecard.