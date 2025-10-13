Ample opportunity still for Bangladesh to have direct WC qualification

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today stated that the national cricket team still has the ample opportunity to make a direct qualification for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The BCB's statement came in the wake of recent reports in a section of the local media concerning the number of ODIs Bangladesh are scheduled to play ahead of the qualification cut-off for the next World Cup.

"Some of these reports have presented inaccurate or misleading information regarding the team's match commitments and ranking opportunities," the BCB said in a statement.



The BCB informed that Bangladesh will play 24 ODIs, including the upcoming third and final ODI against Afghanistan both at home and abroad, between October 14, 2025 and November 2026 under the current ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP).

"This period is critical for determining automatic qualification for the World Cup, with the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings (excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe) earning direct entry," the statement added.

Following the ODI series defeat to Afghanistan, some reports suggested that Bangladesh's direct qualification for the next World Cup is in limbo and they might have to play the qualifiers.

But BCB said: "These (24) matches are part of bilateral series agreed upon under the ICC FTP and play a direct role in determining Bangladesh's standing in the ODI rankings."

"Those will provide ample opportunity for the team to earn ranking points required for a top-eight finish and automatic qualification."

"The BCB urges all media professionals and platforms to ensure accuracy and responsibility in reporting. We strongly encourage verification through official channels before publishing stories related to international fixtures and tournament qualification processes," the statement concluded.

Bangladesh's upcoming ODIs

Afghanistan - 1 ODI (Away)

West Indies - 3 ODIs (Home)

Pakistan - 3 ODIs (Home)

New Zealand - 3 ODIs (Home)

Australia - 3 ODIs (Home)

Zimbabwe - 5 ODIs (Away)

Ireland - 3 ODIs (Away)

India - 3 ODIs (Home)