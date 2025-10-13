Monday, October 13, 2025

Muthusamy takes six as Pakistan collapse to 378

South Africa left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy took 6-117 on Monday, including three wickets in four balls, as Pakistan collapsed from 362-5 to 378 all out on day two of the first Test

Update : 13 Oct 2025, 02:00 PM

South Africa left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy took 6-117 on Monday, including three wickets in four balls, as Pakistan collapsed from 362-5 to 378 all out on day two of the first Test in Lahore.

The 31-year-old's maiden five-wicket Test haul helped the visitors restrict Pakistan, who began the day on 313-5, on a Gaddafi Stadium pitch beginning to take more turn.

South Africa's openers negotiated four overs to reach lunch at 10-0. Aiden Markram was on five and Ryan Rickelton on four.

Earlier Salman Agha hit five fours and three sixes in his 93 and was the last man out, caught in the deep off spinner Prenelan Subrayen who took 2-78.

Agha added 49 with Mohammad Rizwan to take their sixth-wicket stand to 163 before Muthusamy ripped out the middle order with three wickets in the 12th over of the day.

Rizwan, on 75, was the first to go when he edged a sharply turning ball to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne after a knock containing two fours and two sixes.

Two balls later Noman Ali went without scoring, bowled when he played down the wrong line and then Sajid Khan followed first ball, caught in the slips.

It became 378-9 when Muthusamy bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi, on seven, for his sixth wicket that improved on his previous Test best of 4-45 against Bangladesh in Chattogram last year.

CricketTest cricketPakistan cricket teamSouth Africa Cricekt Team
