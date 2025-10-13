Monday, October 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Campbell hits maiden Test ton as West Indies defy India

Opener John Campbell hit his first Test century as a defiant West Indies moved 18 runs from making India bat again on day four

Photo: AFP
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 01:17 PM

Opener John Campbell hit his first Test century as a defiant West Indies moved 18 runs from making India bat again on day four of the second Test on Monday.

West Indies were 252-3 at lunch in their second innings at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Campbell made 115 before being trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja to end a 177-run third-wicket stand with Shai Hope, who was on 92 at the break.

Skipper Roston Chase was on 23 to help frustrate an Indian attack that has bowled more than 150 consecutive overs.

West Indies resumed on 173-2 following on and the overnight pair kept up the charge until Campbell missed an attempted reverse sweep and was out lbw.

The left-handed Campbell moved from his overnight 87 to reach his century with a six off Jadeja.

He removed his helmet and soaked in the applause from the dressing room.

Campbell is the first West Indies opener to score a hundred in Tests since March 2023.

India enforced the follow-on after they bowled out West Indies for 248, a deficit of 270 from the hosts' first-innings 518-5 declared.

India are favourites to sweep the two-match series after they won the opener by an innings and 140 runs.

Topics:

CricketWest Indies CricketIndia cricket teamTest cricketWest Indies cricket team
Read More

Muthusamy takes six as Pakistan collapse to 378

Cummins admits he may not be fit for first Ashes Test

Dominant Rangpur retain NCL T20 trophy

Healy's heroics power Australia to record-breaking chase against India

Pakistan recover to 313-5 after South Africa strike back in first Test

Campbell leads West Indies fightback against Kuldeep-inspired India

Latest News

UK trade envoy visits Brac University to explore higher education ties

Muthusamy takes six as Pakistan collapse to 378

Weather may remain mainly dry over Bangladesh

MPO-listed teachers observe nationwide work abstention, continue sit-in at Shaheed Minar

Students of seven colleges stage sit-in in front of Shikkha Bhaban

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x