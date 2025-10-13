Monday, October 13, 2025

Cummins admits he may not be fit for first Ashes Test

Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins said Monday that he was "probably less likely than likely" to be fit for the first Ashes Test next month

Photo: AFP
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 10:22 AM

Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins said Monday that he was "probably less likely than likely" to be fit for the first Ashes Test next month, but was still clinging to a shred of hope.

Pace spearhead Cummins has not played since picking up a lower back injury in a Test match against the West Indies in July. 

Cummins admitted time was running out to get his body ready for the opening Ashes Test beginning in Perth on November 21. 

"I'd say probably less likely than likely, but still got a bit of time," Cummins told reporters, adding that he felt a "bit stiff". 

Cummins said he was still two weeks away from bowling again in the nets and then it would take time to rebuild his fitness to a level where he could play a full part in a Test.

"You want at least a month in the nets, getting used to it," said Cummins. 

"If you're going to play a Test match you want to make sure you're right to bowl 20 overs a day and you don't have to really think about it.

"I know I'm running today and running every second day, and each run is a bit longer, and then we get into bowling prep next week.

"Probably a couple of weeks to go before I'm putting on the spikes and bowling out on turf." 

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said last week he was still considering whether to include Cummins in the side, even if he was a "little bit underdone" with his rehabilitation.

Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2023 after the series ended in a 2-2 draw. 

They beat England 4-0 at home in 2021-22 when Cummins was the leading bowler with 21 wickets at an average of 18.

CricketAustralia cricket teamPat CumminsAshes seriesAshes Test Match
