Campbell leads West Indies fightback against Kuldeep-inspired India

The West Indies did not lose a wicket after tea to be 173-2 in their second innings at the end of day three of the second Test Sunday after following on, but they still need 97 runs to make India bat again.

Earlier, India's Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium as the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 248 in their first innings after lunch, a deficit of 270 .

After India captain Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on, the West Indies lost two wickets before tea.

But after the interval opener John Campbell reached 87 not out and Shai Hope was unbeaten on 66, as the pair put together an unbroken 138-run stand.

The left-handed Campbell and Hope's gutsy batting saw them score the highest partnership for the West Indies for any wicket in Tests this year.

Campbell became the first West Indian to reach fifty in the two-match series with a four off Kuldeep.

He survived a couple of close lbw calls against off-spinner Washington Sundar early in his innings and went on to dominate the bowling.

Hope reached his fifty off Ravindra Jadeja and he raised his bat to an applauding dressing room.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the first man to fall in the second innings, for 10 off Mohammed Siraj, when Gill took a diving catch.

Sundar bowled Alick Athanaze for seven on the stroke of tea.

The West Indies began day three at 140-4 in their first innings in response to India's 518-5 declared.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep bowled the first over of the day and struck inside 30 minutes as he bowled Hope for 36, the batsman adding just five to his overnight score.

Tevin Imlach was the next to go when Kuldeep had him given out lbw for 21, a decision that was reviewed but the ball was shown to be hitting leg stump.

Justin Greaves also fell lbw to Kuldeep for 17 and when Jomel Warrican was bowled by Mohammed Siraj for one, the West Indies were in deep trouble at 175-8.

Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip, who hit 24 not out, put on a stubborn stand of 46 to steer their team through to lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Pierre for 23 straight after lunch but Phillip and Jayden Seales further frustrated the bowlers.

Kuldeep finally trapped Seales lbw for 13 for his fifth five-wicket haul in his 15th Test.

Seales was fined 25 percent of his match fee on Sunday by the International Cricket Council for showing unnecessary aggression on Friday's day one.

India won the first Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.