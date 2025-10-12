Miraz rues abysmal batting for series defeat

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz admitted that the irresponsible batting led to their series defeat to Afghanistan after they tasted an 81-run defeat in the second ODI today at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The bowlers yet again bowled impeccably to wrap up Afghan innings for 190 in 44.5 overs. Bangladesh’s innings lasted only 28.3 overs before they were skittled out for just 109.

Bangladesh, earlier, suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first match.

“We bowled really well. We could have chased this. (We came up with) very bad batting,” Miraz said after they conceded the three-match series with a match to spare. “No batter took responsibility. We are disappointed.”

Miraz also pointed out lack of partnership at the top of order as another reason behind their meek surrender.

Bangladesh’s highest partnership in this match was only 29, added by the pair of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali Anik for the fifth wicket.

Miraz said, the scenario could have been different had they got a good partnership at the top order.

“We needed to get partnerships at the top order. It would have been a different scenario. But no batter took responsibility, which was disappointing,” Miraz opined.

He, however, vowed to avoid the clean sweep by coming back strongly in the third game.

“We have one match left. We have to come back strongly. The batters need to improve and take responsibility,” he concluded.