Bangladesh suffer crushing defeat to Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh were skittled out for just 109 runs to suffer a crushing 81-run defeat in the second ODI, giving Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE today.

Bangladesh, which conceded a five-wicket defeat in the first game got a glimmer of hope to level the series when they bundled out Afghanistan for 190 in 44.5 overs.

But an abysmal batting led to their second consecutive bilateral ODI series to Afghanistan as their innings lasted only 28.3 overs.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid scythed down Bangladesh innings with an impeccable bowling show that saw him grabbed five wickets for only 17 runs.

Bangladesh batters couldn’t emulate the stubbornness of Ibrahim Zadran, the Afghan opener who hit a laborious 95-run knock in slow-paced pitch to give the side a total to defend.

Only four Bangladesh batters could reach double digits with Towhid Hridoy making highest 24. Opener Saif Hassan scored 22, Jaker Ali added 18 and Nurul Hasan made 15.

The rot began with the dismissal of Tanzid Hasan Tamim who was removed by Azmatullah Omarzai for a five-ball-duck.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was trapped run out for 7 before Omarzai struck again to remove Saif, leaving Bangladesh 40-3.

Omarzai then made Bangladesh four down for 50, sending back captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 4 and finished with 3-27 in seven overs.

Rashid Khan got into act with the wicket of Hridoy as he and Jaker Ali appeared to have settled the things after the collapse.

But the partnership ended after they added just 29 runs.

Nangeyalia Kharote took the wicket of Jaker Ali before Rashid further sparkled collapse to take four more wickets and wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings to confirm his side’s series victory.

The ODI series victory is significant for Afghanistan after being swept in the three-match T20 series earlier.

But Bangladesh bowlers came up with sterling bowling show to dismiss Afghanistan in modest total amid the heroic of Ibrahim Zadran.

He battled lonely for Afghanistan but denied a century by five runs as Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the better of him on 95.

He was symbol of stubbornness amid the wickets tumbling around him and played 140 balls, hitting only three fours and one six.

He was the eighth batter to be out, effectively dismissing Afghanistan’s to propel past 200-run mark.

Apart from the prized scalp of Zadran, Miraz got two more wickets to finish with 3-42 in 10 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain complemented the captain with two wickets apiece.

Tanzim gave the first breakthrough, having dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11 after Afghanistan opted to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam got rid of Sediqullah Atal before Afghanistan’s innings received further setback as Rahman Shah was retired hurt. He couldn’t return to bat later.

Mohammad Nabi and AM Ghazanfar scored 22 runs each but that was also not enough to take the side past 200.