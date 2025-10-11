BPL to have five teams in next edition

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to have five teams for the next edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20) in a compact window from mid-December to mid-January.

"The BPL Governing Council was in dilemma to hold the BPL in such a short time but later it was decided that it will be held in a compact window from mid-December to mid-January,” BPL governing council general secretary Iftekhar Rahman Mithu told reporters here today.

The BPL management will sign new contracts with the franchises this time, said Mithu, "You know, this year's BPL is starting anew. All those with whom we had contact before have ended. We want to organize the BPL with five teams in a one-month window. However, I am not saying that there will be six or seven. Our first priority is five teams."

Mithu further said the BPL Governing Council is determined to avoid all troubles by being very strict in choosing their franchises.

"The problems we faced in the last BPL were mainly related to the franchises. So, the selection of the franchise will be very strict,” he said.

“If the financials aren't right, if the management isn't right... you might be a big group with good financials, but you need people for cricket management as well. We will primarily look at these things.”