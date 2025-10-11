Saturday, October 11, 2025

BCB opens process for BPL franchise ownership rights

Update : 11 Oct 2025, 10:01 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially opened the process for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from reputed business houses, companies, and entities for the acquisition of Franchise Ownership Rights in the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20).

The rights will be granted for five consecutive editions, 12-16th seasons of the tournament. The BCB has outlined 10 potential franchise regions – Barishal, Chattogram, Cumilla, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Sylhet.

As part of a transparent and merit-based process, the BPL Governing Council will consider a minimum of five eligible EOI submissions for the 12th edition of the BPL T20.

Final selection will be based on financial strength, reputation, and strategic alignment with the long-term vision of the league.

