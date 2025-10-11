Rabeya pinpoints how World Cup campaign gets back on track

After suffering a second straight World Cup defeat, Bangladesh are shifting their focus to how they can get their tournament back on track.

A win over Pakistan kickstarted Bangladesh's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign in style, but since then they have suffered successive losses.

Recent results have pushed them outside the top four and put pressure on their upcoming fixture, set to play South Africa in Vizag on Monday in what is a short turnaround.

While being a standout performer in their 100-run loss to New Zealand, Rabeya Khan (3/30 off 10 overs and 25 off 39 with the bat) offered no excuses post-game.

"If the top-order doesn’t score runs, whatever the lower order does becomes useless," Rabeya told media.

"It’s really tough for us that way ... our batting has collapsed (in the last two games)."

"In the last match (against England), our batters lost wickets very early, and there were still lots of overs left. So Fahima Khatun and I decided we would stay at the crease and take singles to keep the scoreboard moving. While we were batting, we focused on taking as many singles as possible so we could build runs steadily and aim for a bigger total in the last 5-10 overs. But since we lost many wickets early, we couldn’t manage a big score.

"The wicket was the same (for both teams) we just couldn’t play well. That’s the main thing. So ... (the) main thing is batting - batting collapsed. Next time we will concentrate on the batting unit and bowling and fielding just continue (how they have performed)."

Rabeya was asked about the batting form of their captain, Nigar Sultana Joty, who is averaging just nine runs with the bat so far this tournament. But she insists the lean patch is not a reflection of their leader's preparation.

"(She) was very confident during practice, and she’s usually confident in matches too," Rabeya continued.

"But sometimes, the runs just don’t come off the bat ... that’s normal. She’s trying hard; there’s no lack of effort from her side."

Bangladesh's next opponent, South Africa, have had the inverse campaign of them so far; a loss to start before winning two straight games. It looms as a pivotal encounter for both teams.