Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh out to level ODI series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh vowed to learn from the mistakes as they take on Afghanistan in the second match in a bid to level the three-match ODI series

Update : 10 Oct 2025, 08:19 PM

Bangladesh vowed to learn from the mistakes as they take on Afghanistan in the second match in a bid to level the three-match ODI series at Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday.

The match starts at 6 PM (Bangladesh Time).

Bangladesh, which came into the ODI series, high on confidence after completing a 3-0 sweep in T20 format, couldn't simply translate their domination in the first match, eventually losing it by five wickets.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said there is nothing to be panicked in the wake of the defeat in a format, which is always dubbed as their strongest suit.

"We had a chance. Now we have an opportunity to get better because we know we had some mistakes this match, and we need to learn from these matches as soon as possible," Miraz said.

The first match panned out in familiar fashion. Bangladesh tasted a top order collapse first before Miraz and Towhid Hridoy made resistance to add 101 runs for the fourth wicket.

The run out dismissal of Hridoy after his 56-run knock, sparked a collapse as Bangladesh lost the last six wickets for 67 runs to be all out for 221 in 48.5 overs. 

Miraz, who was also part of that collapse, top-scored for the side with 60.

Afghanistan overhauled the target with relatively ease, albeit hiccup. Miraz said, they knew that they were 40 runs short but he hoped that the 
players will keep that in mind when they will take on the Afghanistan for leveling the series.

"I am confident that our boys will do well in the next match. Already, we lost 40 runs on this wicket," he said.

"I mentioned that if we could get 260 plus, it would definitely be better, because we are a good bowling side, and we are not giving away many runs. The problem is in the back end; we need to get partnerships."

The two sides met 20 times in ODI format with Bangladesh still have the upper-hand with 11 wins and nine defeats.

Afghanistan won the last bilateral ODI series between the two sides by 2-1 margin in 2024, also in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Topics:

CricketBangladesh CricketBangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamODI Cricket
Read More

Jaiswal's unbeaten 173 steers India to 318-2 in West Indies Test

South Africa's De Klerk stuns India in Women's World Cup thriller

Miraz laments 40 runs short of a competitive total

Gill out to avoid 'mental fatigue' from constant cricket

Bangladesh taste five-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in 1st ODI

Fahima warns World Cup rivals they're no easy-beats

Latest News

DU Fine Arts Faculty postpones Sharot Utsab

North Korea parade: Is Kim Jong Un stronger than ever?

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan

UN environment chief: Plastic pollution treaty not dead in the water

Why Japan's coalition collapsed, and what next

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x