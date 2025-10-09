Miraz laments 40 runs short of a competitive total

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes the outcome of the first ODI against Afghanistan could have been different had they added 40 runs more.

A familiar batting collapse that saw Bangladesh lost last six wickets for 67 runs prevented his side from scoring his desired total as they were wrapped up for 221 runs in 48.5 overs at Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Afghanistan chased the total in 47.1 overs for a five-wicket victory to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Following a clean 3-0 sweep in the T20 series, Bangladesh were expected to make winning start to the ODI series also, a format which was dubbed as their strongest suit.

"We always lost many wickets in the first 15 overs. It's been difficult to bat on this wicket," Miraz lamented during the post match presentation.

"Already, we lost 40 runs on this wicket. I mentioned that if we could get 260 plus, it would definitely be better, because we are a good bowling side, and we are not giving away many runs. The problem is in the back end; we need to get partnerships."

Saif Hassan seemed to have translated his T20 form in his ODI debut but couldn't carry on the start as he was dismissed for 26 runs. His fellow opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim also failed to make a mark to score just 10 while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 2 as Bangladesh were reduced to 53-3.

Miraz and Towhid Hridoy resisted and combined for a 101-run for the fourth wicket stand, giving Bangladesh a hope to reach their desired total.

But when both of them were departed in quick succession after hitting their respective half-centuries, Bangladesh's innings fell like a pack of cards.

"The wicket was turning a little bit, and we were struggling in that period. The way Towhid Hridoy played was really good," Miraz said.

"When the crunch moment came, the batters played calm and cool cricket, and sometimes with a positive intent, but in the end, we are not getting partnerships, and that's the problem. We had a chance."

Miraz, however, is keen to look ahead, forgetting what happened in the first ODI as his main goal is now to level the three-match series.

He said his side will try to learn from the mistakes they had done in the first match. The second ODI is on Saturday.

"Now we have an opportunity to get better because we know we had some mistakes this match, and we need to learn from these matches as soon as possible," he said, adding that he has the full faith on the ability of his colleagues.

"I am confident that our boys will do well in the next match. We are capable of making a good turnaround."