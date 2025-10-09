Gill out to avoid 'mental fatigue' from constant cricket

Shubman Gill said Thursday that his biggest opponent could be "mental fatigue" after the India Test captain recently took over charge of the 50-over side.

Speaking ahead of Friday's second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, Gill conceded that it was a challenge to play all three international formats, but that was what drove him.

"Physically most of the time I feel fine, but sometimes there is mental fatigue because when you are constantly playing," Gill told reporters.

"There is obviously a certain expectation that I have from myself."

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they hammered the visitors by an innings and 140 runs inside three days in the first Test.

Immediately after play ended on day three, Gill was named to succeed Rohit Sharma as ODI captain, adding to the 26-year-old's workload.

"I think that is the challenge about being able to play all the formats for India," said Gill.

"And I want to play and succeed in all the formats for the country, and win ICC titles."

Gill, who made his Test debut in December 2020, took over as Test skipper in May from Rohit.

He was India's leading scorer in the drawn five-Test series in England with 754 runs.

He was also vice-captain of the Asia Cup-winning T20 team last month.

Turning to the West Indies, Gill said there would be no complacency as India aim to wrap up the series against a team who are a pale shadow of the side that once ruled world cricket.

"I don't think your intensity drops down depending on the opposition," Gill said.

"It doesn't matter who we are playing. We want to be able to play at our own intensity and we want to win."

West Indies were swept 3-0 at home by Australia in June and July.

But embattled captain Roston Chase said he had been told to "keep believing" by West Indian greats, including Viv Richards, Brian Lara and Richie Richardson who were at an awards ceremony in New Delhi.

"I had the privilege of meeting all three of them and they said the same thing, they told me 'to keep believing'," said Chase.

"We are down right now but it has to change at some point.

"It starts with belief and need to keep motivating the players to play positive cricket and change around our downfall."