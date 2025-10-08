Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Knight rides her luck as England survive Bangladesh scare

The former England captain weathered the storm with an unbeaten 79 after being reprieved three times, thanks to DRS

Update : 08 Oct 2025, 12:08 AM

England overcame a spirited Bangladesh side to go top of the Women's World Cup points table after a nerve-jangling chase in Guwahati on Tuesday. 

Former captain Heather Knight weathered the storm with an unbeaten 79, steering the four-time champions home by four wickets with 23 balls to spare.

The seasoned campaigner, who was sacked as captain after a disastrous Ashes tour last winter, had luck on her side in an innings that could easily have gone pear-shaped. Not once, not twice, but thrice she was reprieved, each time thanks to the decision review system.

Yet to get off the mark, she survived an lbw verdict that was overturned on review. On eight, another lbw decision went her way. 

Then, on 12, Knight chipped tamely to cover and even began the long walk back before the third umpire ruled the fielder had not completed the catch cleanly. Third time lucky, the 34-year-old made it count.

"It's probably the most reviews I've ever had go my way," Knight laughed afterwards. "That one at cover, I thought it was a fair catch. I walked off, but the TV umpire saw it differently."

Her 27th half-century, not the prettiest of her career but certainly priceless, was laced with eight fours and a six, her sweep and reverse sweep proving the lifelines on a sluggish surface.

At 103-6, Bangladesh had their noses in front, but Knight found a reliable ally in Charlie Dean. The pair added 79 for the seventh wicket to see England home.

Earlier, England's spinners had laid the groundwork by squeezing Bangladesh to 178. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets, while Linsey Smith, Dean and Alice Capsey chipped in with two apiece.

England, a side traditionally built around seam, have come to this tournament with a horses for courses approach, loading their attack with spinners to exploit subcontinental conditions. 

Their field placements, slip, silly mid-off and short cover, looked straight out of a Test match.

Bangladesh's top-order batters found run-making hard graft, with Sobhana Mostary's 60 the lone bright spot. Rabeya Khan's late cameo of 43 off 27 balls, peppered with six fours and a six, added respectability to the total.

"We fought till the last ball and that’s what matters," said Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana. "We were probably 30 short, but I’m proud of the fight the girls showed."

Bangladesh CricketEngland CricketICC Women's Cricket World Cup
