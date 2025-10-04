Bangladesh survive another scare against Afghanistan to seal T20 series

Bangladesh recovered from a top order collapse to secure a hard-fought two-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the second T20 International and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

The third match, slated to take place on Sunday, now turned out to be a mere dead-rubber. Bangladesh earlier won the first match by four wickets.

Bangladesh bowlers put up a stellar bowling show yet again, forcing Afghanistan to manage a modest 147-5, a total that they overhauled in 19.1 overs by reaching 150-8.

Bangladesh 150 for 8 (Shamim 33, Jaker 32, Nurul 31*, Omarzai 4-23) beat Afghanistan 147 for 5 (Zadran 38, Gurbaz 30, Nasum 2-25) by two wickets

The batters continued their dismal batting show, this time the top order experienced a collapse unlike the first game.

Chasing the victory target, Bangladesh were reduced to 24-3, with half-centurion of the first game—openers Parvez Hossain Emon (2) and Tanzid Hasan Tamim (2) falling to single digit figure and inform Saif Hasan showed a flash of brilliance before being out for 14 ball-18.

Under-fire middle order batters skipper Jaker Ali Anik and Shamim Patwari then showed some resilience when it mattered most.

Both of the batters who of late were subjected to huge criticism following their string of poor performances stood tall and added a match-saving 56 runs for the fourth wicket.

As the target was small, a partnership like this was crucial but both of them failed to carry on their start.

Rashid Khan removed his opposite number Jaker Ali for 32 to end the partnership and when Noor Ahmad dismissed Patwari for 22 ball-31, a collapse like first match came into the fore.

But like the first game, Nurul Hasan Sohan, played an audacious knock amid the wickets tumbling around him to help the side canter to the victory. Sohan who smashed one four and three sixes was not out on 31 after playing 21 balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai who removed both openers in his first spell dealt a double blow in his second spell, taking out Saifuddin and Rishad Hossain, leaving Bangladesh eight down.

Bangladesh still required 19 runs in two overs to win, a task that looked tough. But Soriful Islam gave Sohan an ably support to quell the fear. Shoriful was unbeaten on 11 off six after hitting two fours.

Omarzai ended with 4-23 while Rashid Khan bagged 2-29.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was instrumental in wrecking Afghanistan batting line up as he claimed 2-25 in four overs. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain also took two wickets but he was bit expensive, giving away 45 runs in four overs.

Pacer Shoriful Islam, one of the two changes of Bangladesh for this match, played his part well by stifling Afghan innings, ending with 1-13 in four overs.

Mohammad Saifuddin, though was not able to take any wicket, he kept the things tight with disciplined line and length.

Mustafizur Rahman was bit off colour today as the pacer went wicket-less and conceded 40 runs in his four overs.

Most of the Afghan batters got the start but Bangladesh bowlers tight bowling denied them making any carnage.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran was the top-score with 38 but played 37 balls for it. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the other notable scorer with 30.

Veteran Mohammad Nabi hit a quick 12 ball-20 not out toward the end to help the side edge closer to 150-run mark.