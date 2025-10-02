Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Siraj takes 4-40 as India bowl out West Indies for 162 in first Test

Red-hot Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 4-40 as India dismissed the West Indies for 162 and then turned the screw with the bat on day one of the first Test

Update : 02 Oct 2025, 07:31 PM

Red-hot Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 4-40 as India dismissed the West Indies for 162 and then turned the screw with the bat on day one of the first Test on Thursday.

The hosts were 121-2 at stumps with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53 at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad at the start of the two-match series.

Rahul reached his 20th Test fifty and stood firm along with skipper Shubman Gill, on 18, at close of play.

West Indies pace spearhead Jayden Seales had Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for 36 and skipper Roston Chase trapped Sai Sudharsan lbw for seven with his off-spin.

The Indian openers started cautiously before Rahul and the left-handed Jaiswal got going with a few boundaries in a session interrupted by a brief spell of rain.

The giant stadium, which has a capacity of 132,000, was largely empty despite a national holiday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Seales broke through for the visitors to end a 68-run opening stand as he got Jaiswal caught behind and celebrated with a leap and punch in the air.

Rahul lost another partner in Sudharsan, who fell in Chase's first over, but stood calm with the captain to see India through to stumps.

A depleted West Indies won the toss but the Indian attack struck regular blows to bowl out the visitors in 44.1 overs in the second session.

Siraj drew first blood with the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck and extended his tally of Test wickets to 27 this year, having played a key role in India's 2-2 draw in England.

After an initial first spell of 3-19 in seven overs, Siraj returned in the second session to get one more wicket and was ably supported by fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah.

Number seven Justin Greaves top-scored for the West Indies with 32 before being bowled by Bumrah, who took three wickets.

Chase (24) and Shai Hope attempted to revive the innings after the West Indies slipped to 42-4 in the first hour of play.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled Hope for 26 to end the 48-run fifth-wicket stand at the stroke of lunch.

Kuldeep got his second to wrap up the innings and early tea was called.

West Indies were swept 3-0 at home by Australia this year and were bowled out for 27 in the third match, the second-lowest score in Test history.

They have been forced into late changes after injuries to pace bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, and are a pale shadow of the team that once dominated cricket.

India are strongly tipped to sweep the series.

Topics:

CricketIndia CricketIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket team
Read More

Smit stars as Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup

Australia power past New Zealand in Women's Cricket World Cup

BCB finalises candidate list, several win posts uncontested

Tamim alleges ‘election fixing’ after stepping back from BCB polls

Australia ease to six-wicket win in first New Zealand T20

Tamim pulls out of BCB polls amid turbulence

Latest News

Multiple crises crippling the private sector

New pay scale likely to be implemented in January

$232B gap: Bangladesh struggles to fight climate crisis amid debt, delays

Dark energy may not be constant: CASSA scientist challenges long-held cosmological assumption

UP chairman dies as trolley runs him over in Naogaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x