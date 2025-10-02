Thursday, October 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Smit stars as Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup

Update : 02 Oct 2025, 06:06 PM

JJ Smit starred with bat and ball as Namibia beat Tanzania by 63 runs in Harare on Thursday to qualify for a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old struck an unbeaten 61 and took 3-16 in the African qualifier. Hosts Zimbabwe and Kenya will compete for the other place later on Thursday.

Put in to bat by Tanzania, Namibia recovered from losing four wickets with only 41 runs on the board to post 174-6 off 20 overs at Harare Sports Club. Tanzania made 111-8 in reply.

Smit and captain Gerhard Erasmus (55) swung the match in favour of the Namibians, adding 88 runs for the fifth wicket.

Smit struck four sixes and a four in his 43-ball innings while Erasmus, who skippered Namibia in their previous three World Cup appearances, hit six fours.

Apart from opener Abhik Patwa, whose 31 off 31 deliveries included a six and three fours, Tanzania struggled in reply, quickly falling behind the required run rate and never recovering.

Ben Shikongo also took three wickets as Namibia became the 16th qualifiers for the February 7-March 8 tournament, which holders India and Sri Lanka will co-host.

Brief scores

Namibia 174-6, 20 overs (J.J. Smit 61 not out, G. Erasmus 55; K. Juma 2-29, A. Kimote 2-41) v Tanzania 111-8, 20 overs (A. Patwa 31, M. Suthar 24; Smit 3-16, B. Shikongo 3-21)

Result: Namibia won by 63 runs

Topics:

CricketICC T20 World CupNamibia cricket team
