Tamim pulls out of BCB polls amid turbulence

Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his nomination from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election, in a move that deepens the turmoil already surrounding the polls slated for October 6

Update : 01 Oct 2025, 01:07 PM

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his nomination from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election, in a move that deepens the turmoil already surrounding the polls slated for October 6.

Tamim appeared at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur around 10:15am on Wednesday and withdrew as today is the last day for candidates to pull out.

Sources close to the process suggested that up to a dozen club-backed candidates are also considering withdrawal.

Tamim’s move — given his profile as one of the country’s most influential cricketers — has cast further doubt over how credible and competitive the election will be.

Tamim’s withdrawal indicates how sharply cricket politics entwined with national politics now. All these together put the BCB election on edge.

CricketBangladesh CricketTamim IqbalBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)BCB election
