Tigresses get Tk 3.20cr for just participating in World Cup

The Bangladesh Women's team is all set to get US$ 2.50 lakh (Taka 3.20 crore approximately) for just participating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The ICC says that this World Cup will usher in a big change in women's cricket, which will take the game to a new level. Living up to its promise, the ICC announced that the overall prize money at the eight-team marquee tournament totals $13.88 million (Taka. 168.15 crore)- a monumental rise of 297 percent from $3.5 million at the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022.

The total prize pot eclipses that at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup from two years ago in India, which had total prize money of $10 million, the ICC revealed.

The announcement aligns with the ICC's strategy to amplify the growth of women's cricket and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The winners of the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup will receive prize money of $4.48 million - a 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive $2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will take home $1.12 million (up from $300,000 in 2022) each.

Each group stage participant is guaranteed to earn $250,000 while each group-stage win will get the victors $34,314.

The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, kicks off today. Apart from the two host countries, reigning champions Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and England are participating in the tournament.

Bangladesh will start its journey in the World Cup with a match against Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday. In the first phase, Nigar Sultana's team will play six more matches. Bangladesh made its debut in the Women's ODI World Cup with the last edition in 2022. Their only victory in that time was against Pakistan.

Before leaving the country, Captain Nigar has expressed his hope of winning more matches this time. The Bangladesh team will get Taka 41. 56 lakh for

winning a match in the first phase. Even if they do not win any match, they will still get Taka 3.20 crore as a participating team.