India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to reach Asia Cup final

India booked their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a clinical 41-run win over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 75 off 37 balls laid the foundation, while the Indian spinners tightened the grip in the chase to secure qualification. Bangladesh, despite Saif Hassan’s valiant 69, fell well short as their batting lineup collapsed under pressure.

This result also confirmed Sri Lanka’s exit from the tournament, ending their title defence. Tomorrow’s Bangladesh v Pakistan clash now becomes a virtual semifinal – the winner will join India in the title decider, while the loser bows out.

Chasing 169, Bangladesh never found rhythm. Opener Tanzid Hasan fell early to Jasprit Bumrah, and although Parvez Emon briefly supported with 21, no one else crossed double figures apart from Saif.

Saif’s 51-ball 69, laced with three fours and five sixes, kept faint hopes alive, but wickets tumbled around him. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler with 3-18, supported by Varun Chakravarthy (2-29) and Axar Patel (1-37). Tilak Varma fittingly sealed the win by dismissing Mustafizur in the 20th over.

Earlier, India had posted 168-6 after being put into bat. Abhishek Sharma blazed away in the powerplay, cracking six fours and five sixes in a 37-ball 75. His 77-run stand with Shubman Gill (29 off 19) gave India a flying start before Bangladesh clawed back through Rishad Hossain (2-33) and Mustafizur Rahman.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with 38 from 29 deliveries before falling to Saifuddin in the final over. Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Rishad and Saifuddin, restricted India smartly at the death.

Bangladesh will rue their missed opportunity. At the halfway stage, chasing 169 seemed within reach. But with only Saif and Emon contributing, the rest of the batting faltered. They now have less than 24 hours to regroup before a do-or-die battle with Pakistan.

Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (capt & wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy