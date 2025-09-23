Mahedi: Just another match

Bangladesh are bracing for a high-voltage encounter against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours on Wednesday, but all-rounder Mahedi Hasan has chosen calm over chaos. With expectations soaring whenever these two sides meet, the off-spinner has struck a grounded note, insisting that for him and his teammates, it’s all about keeping things simple.

Coming off a confident win against Sri Lanka in their opening Super Four game, Bangladesh now face a tougher challenge against India, led by Suryakumar Yadav. Yet Mahedi is adamant that pressure won’t cloud their approach. “Not after winning a match. From the start, we stay normal. The way we are, the way our body language is — we aren’t overthinking. We’re just going out there to play a cricket match. Whether the opponent is India or Australia, that’s not our concern,” he explained.

On paper, Bangladesh’s record against India doesn’t inspire much hope. With only one victory in 17 T20 internationals against their neighbors — and none in major tournaments — history tilts heavily in India’s favor. But Mahedi brushed aside those statistics, pointing instead to the dynamics of the contest itself. “It depends on the match situation. Everything comes down to the match situation,” he said, underlining his focus on the present rather than past failures.

The buzz surrounding an India-Bangladesh clash is always amplified, with fans and media cranking up the narrative. Social media chatter often adds another layer of intensity. But Mahedi isn’t buying into the noise. “We’re not thinking about that. That’s created by you (the media) or by the fans. We’ll just play the way we’ve been playing every international match — normally,” he added.

As the Tigers prepare to meet one of the tournament favorites, Mahedi’s words frame the mindset Bangladesh hope to carry into the contest: no panic, no obsession with the opponent, just cricket. For him, it is “just another match.” And if Bangladesh are to spring a surprise against India, such composure could be their biggest strength.