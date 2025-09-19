Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

India and Pakistan meet again at Asia Cup after handshake row

India and Pakistan clash again in the Asia Cup on Sunday, renewing one of cricket's fiercest rivalries a week after their last match was overshadowed by a handshake row

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 07:15 PM

India and Pakistan clash again in the Asia Cup on Sunday, renewing one of cricket's fiercest rivalries a week after their last match was overshadowed by a handshake row.

India won the September 14 group match by seven wickets in Dubai and afterwards refused to shake hands with their opponents, angering Pakistan.

It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day cross-border conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft had told skipper Salman Agha not to approach Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav for a handshake at the toss. 

The PCB demanded Pycroft be removed from their matches and threatened to withdraw from the eight-team Twenty20 competition. 

Their last group game was held up for an hour before the PCB said Pycroft had apologised and the match, with the Zimbabwean in charge, eventually went ahead.

Pakistan beat hosts the United Arab Emirates to qualify for the next stage, the Super Fours, and set up another meeting with India in Dubai.

Indian media has reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday's clash.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav sought to defuse the controversy. 

"When you step onto the field it's just a batter in front of you. I have always approached it this way against Pakistan," he said ahead of India's last group game, against Oman on Friday.

Agha also stuck to sport . 

"If we play good cricket like we have played in the last few months I think we'll be good against any side," the Pakistan captain told reporters.

- Simmering tensions -

Because of fraught political ties, nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan only meet at neutral venues during multi-team tournaments.

Tensions soared ahead of the Asia Cup after the two countries engaged in their worst conflict since 1999.

The hostilities in May left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges, before a ceasefire.

The conflict was triggered by an April attack on civilians in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing, a charge Islamabad denies.

India resisted calls to boycott the first Pakistan match.

A potential third India-Pakistan showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are favourites to retain the crown.

India and Pakistan advanced to the next stage from Group A while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group B. 

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh on Saturday in the first Super Fours fixture.

Sri Lanka, unbeaten so far, look dangerous while Bangladesh carry the underdog tag under skipper Litton Das.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Asia Cup serves as build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

Topics:

CricketIndia CricketPakistan CricketIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia Cup Cricket
Read More

Australia skipper Cummins hopeful to take part in Ashes

Pakistan cancel press conference amid India handshake row

No Pakistan handshake aligned with government, says India captain

Yadavs star as India rout Pakistan by seven wickets in key Asia Cup battle

India, Pakistan brace for new chapter in storied rivalry

Liton: We lost game after bad start

Latest News

UN: North Korea worst human rights violator

Recognizing Palestinian state will isolate Hamas, says Macron

Israel strikes five towns in south Lebanon

ISPR: Bangladesh, US conclude Joint Air Exercise

No revolution without a revolutionary organization, says Fakhrul

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x