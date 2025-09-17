Pakistan cancel press conference amid India handshake row

Pakistan cancelled a pre-match press conference at the Asia Cup on Tuesday as the fallout rumbles on from a handshake row with arch-rivals India.

The Pakistan team did however turn up for practice on the eve of Wednesday's group game against hosts the United Arab Emirates.

"Pakistan has decided not to hold their pre-match press conference today," a short message from the Asian Cricket Council said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is awaiting a response from the International Cricket Council over a protest about match referee Andy Pycroft.

The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday's politically charged clash with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft told Pakistan skipper Salman Agha not to shake hands with Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav before the match.

Pycroft is scheduled to be the match referee for the game on Wednesday.

If Pakistan beat the home side in Dubai they will face neighbours India again on Sunday in the next round.

Last Sunday's seven-wicket defeat to India was the first time the rivals had faced off in cricket since the countries fought a brief but deadly border conflict in May.