No Pakistan handshake aligned with government, says India captain

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets on Sunday, with players skipping the customary post-match handshake

Update : 15 Sep 2025, 03:52 PM

India's victorious captain Suryakumar Yadav defended his team's decision not to shake hands with the defeated Pakistan players on Sunday, saying that it was taken in alignment with their government and cricket board.

India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in a Group A Asia Cup clash in Dubai which ended on a bitter note as Indian players headed into their dressing room without a customary handshake.

Pakistan, in protest, refused to attend the post match ceremony as tensions flared in a match which was the first between the bitter rivals since May's military action.

The cross border clashes were sparked after an attack in Pahalgam in Indian Kashmir in April which killed 26 people, with India blaming Pakistan.

New Delhi resisted the calls to boycott the match and cleared the team to play Pakistan only in multi-national events.

"We are aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India," said Suryakumar after scoring 47 not out as India chased down a modest Pakistan target of 128 in 15.5 overs.

Left-armer Kuldeep Yadav led India's spin rout with 3-18 as Pakistan were restricted to a below-par 127-9 in 20 overs.

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson termed said he was disappointed with the Indian players' refusal to shake hands.

"We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game," said Hesson. "We are disappointed that the opposition did not do that.

"We went over there and they were already gone to the changing room, so that was obviously a disappointing way to finish the match."

Hesson said that the decision not to send captain Salman Agha to the post match ceremony was "just in the flow of the things".

"The team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a protest with match referee Andy Pycroft after the match," said Pakistan's team management in a statement after the match.

"The behaviour of Indian players was against the spirit of sportsmanship," it added. "That is why skipper Agha was not sent to the post match ceremony."

India, with two wins from two, are nearly through to the next Super Fours stage of the tournament with their final group match against Oman on Friday.

Pakistan play UAE next on Wednesday and despite the defeat to India are expected to make the next stage.

Topics:

India CricketPakistan CricketAsia cup 2025
