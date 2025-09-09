Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

India-Pakistan captains vow controlled aggression in Asia Cup showdown

Rival captains Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav vowed to keep controlled aggression when Pakistan and India clash in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday

Update : 09 Sep 2025, 05:31 PM

Rival captains Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav vowed to keep controlled aggression when Pakistan and India clash in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, the countries' first match since their conflict in May.

The encounter in the eight-team Twenty20 international tournament comes after India and Pakistan exchanged deadly cross-border military action earlier this year.

The two countries stepped back from all-out war but bitterness remains on both sides.

The neighbours only play each other in cricket in international tournaments on neutral ground as part of a compromise deal.

Agha said his Pakistan team will channel any aggression in the right way.

"If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that," Agha said in Dubai on Tuesday.

"You can't stop fast bowlers because that's what keeps them going. So whoever wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome.

"From my side there are no instructions to anyone as long as they stay grounded."

India and Pakistan last met in cricket, again in Dubai, in February in the 50-over Champions Trophy, with India winning and going on to lift the title.

Skipper Suryakumar agreed with his Pakistan counterpart.

"Aggression is always there on the field and without aggression you cannot play the game," he said.

India are eight-time Asia Cup champions and the reigning holders.

They and Pakistan, champions twice, are placed in Group A alongside hosts United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Afghanistan kick off the competition in a Group B clash against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The other teams in that group are six-time champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India open their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday while Pakistan play Oman on Friday, both in Dubai.

Topics:

CricketIndia CricketPakistan CricketIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia Cup Cricket
Read More

South Africa slump to record low in humiliating ODI loss against England

Mishara stars as Sri Lanka win Zimbabwe T20 series

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Zimbabwe level T20 series after dismissing Sri Lanka for 80

Breetzke stars as South Africa edge England by five runs for ODI series win

Tamim links Shakib’s cricket comeback to legal battles at home

Latest News

Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x