Liton eclipses Shakib for most T20 fifties

Bangladesh's T20 captain, Liton Das, continued his rich vein of form by hitting his second fifty in the three-match series against the Netherlands on Wednesday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

In doing so, he took his tally of fifties to 14 in this format, the most by a Bangladeshi batter, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan.

He was eventually out for 73 off 46 balls, smashing six fours and four sixes.

Liton had clubbed an unbeaten 54 off 29 balls in the first match against the Netherlands to level with Shakib in terms of hitting the most fifties by a Bangladeshi batter.

Bangladesh won that game by eight wickets.

In the second match, his service was not needed as much, as Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck an unbeaten 54 off 40 balls to help Bangladesh win the game by nine wickets.

However, Liton returned to the opening slot in the third and final T20 against the Netherlands after the regular openers, Tanzid and Parvez Hossain Emon, were rested.

Liton continued his form and brought up his fifty off just 27 balls to go past Shakib.