Nasum, Tanzid star as Bangladesh rout Netherlands to clinch T20I series

Bangladesh produced a commanding all-round display to thrash the Netherlands by nine wickets and clinch the three-match T20I series 2-0

Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed celebrate after taking the wicket against Netherlands during their second T20I in Sylhet on Monday Photo: AFP
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 09:51 PM
Bangladesh produced a commanding all-round display to thrash the Netherlands by nine wickets and clinch the three-match T20I series 2-0 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 
 
The bowlers, led by Nasum Ahmed, restricted the visitors to a modest 103 before Tanzid Hasan Tamim anchored the chase with a fluent half-century.
 
Chasing 104, the home side began brightly as openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon combined for a brisk 40-run stand. Emon struck 23 off 21 deliveries before departing, but the foundation was already laid for a smooth pursuit.
 
Skipper Liton Das then joined Tanzid and the pair dominated proceedings with a 64-run partnership for the second wicket. Liton looked composed in his strokeplay, rotating the strike well, while Tanzid unleashed an array of elegant shots to reach his maiden T20I fifty. 
 
Tanzid finished unbeaten with a stylish half-century, showcasing both patience and flair in his innings. His controlled aggression against pace and spin alike stood out, while Liton added valuable runs to underline his leadership role. The batting effort was clinical, reflecting Bangladesh’s growing confidence in chasing targets at home.
 
Earlier, the Netherlands opted to bat first but were undone by Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, returning to the side, struck twice in successive deliveries, removing Max O’Dowd (8) and Anil Teja Nidamanuru (0) to rattle the top order. His spell of 3 for 21 set the tone for Bangladesh’s dominance.
 
Taskin Ahmed, fresh from his four-wicket haul in the first game, continued in rhythm with figures of 2 for 22. Mustafizur Rahman provided excellent support, picking up 2 for 18 in a typically tight spell. 
 
Only Aryan Dutt resisted with a valiant 30 off 24 balls, helping his side limp past the 100-run mark. Shariz Ahmed contributed 12, but the rest of the batting crumbled, leaving the Dutch all out for 103 in 17.3 overs.
 
Bangladesh’s comprehensive win, built on Nasum’s incisive bowling and Tanzid’s assured batting, highlighted their dominance as they sealed the series with a game to spare.

CricketBangladesh CricketBangladesh cricket teamNetherlands cricket teamT20I
