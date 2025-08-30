Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bradman 'baggy green' cap won during 1946-47 Ashes sells for $287,000

A "baggy green" Test cap worn by Australian cricketing legend Don Bradman has been bought for Aus$438,550 (US$287,000) by the country's National Museum

Update : 30 Aug 2025, 11:08 AM

A "baggy green" Test cap worn by Australian cricketing legend Don Bradman has been bought for Aus$438,550 (US$287,000) by the country's National Museum, which called it an iconic slice of history.

Skipper Bradman, who famously averaged 99.94 in Test matches, sported the cap during England's 1946-47 Ashes tour of Australia, the first to be played between the two sides after World War II.

National Museum director Katherine McMahon said that with cricket far from people's minds during the war, the Test series represented a sign of hope and optimism.

"Sir Donald's baggy green marks the life of Australia's most celebrated batsman and reflects a time when sporting heroes gave Australians hope, following the heartbreak and hardship of World War II," she said late Friday.

"We are delighted this national treasure has found a home here at the National Museum of Australia for all Australians to enjoy."

The cap, bought from a private owner, is one of 11 worn by Bradman known to exist.

One that he used during India's 1947-48 tour of Australia, his final Test series on home soil, fetched US$250,000 last year.

Australia's cricketers are awarded the dark green woollen caps before Test debuts and they are revered by players and fans alike.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said the purchase safeguarded an important piece of national history.

"You'd be hard-pressed to meet an Australian that hasn't heard of the great Donald Bradman, arguably the greatest cricketer of all time," he said.

"Now to have one of his iconic baggy greens in the National Museum of Australia means visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and connect with our sporting and cultural history."

The cap will go into the National Historical Collection in Canberra alongside other Bradman memorabilia, including an autographed bat from the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham during the 1934 Ashes series.

Bradman, described by cricket authority Wisden as the greatest to "have ever graced the gentleman's game", died in 2001 aged 92.

Topics:

CricketCricket AustraliaAustralia CricketSir Don BradmanDon Bradman
Read More

Bangladesh eye winning start against Netherlands

Shakib confirms move to US Minor League, joins Atlanta Fire

Shakib joins 500 T20 wickets club

Pujara announces retirement from Indian cricket

Breetzke, Ngidi star as South Africa crush Australia to win ODI series

Mahbub bows out of BCB race amid allegations, growing rift

Latest News

Alcaraz, Djokovic into US Open last 16 as Sabalenka avenges defeat

DU students stage protests over attack on Nur

Six-hour power outage in several districts on Saturday

2 killed in Panchagarh road crash

6-member medical board formed for Nur’s treatment

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x