Bangladesh eye winning start against Netherlands

Bangladesh are upbeat to make a winning start as the three-match T20 International series against the Netherlands starts on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The match begins at 6 PM and will be aired live on T Sports Channel.

The tour marks the Netherlands' first visit to Bangladesh for a bilateral series in any format of cricket.

The series is considered Bangladesh's preparation platform for the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bangladesh, however, are expected to win the series with ease given the gulf of difference between the two sides in terms of strength and cricket culture.

The Tigers haven't lost any game against the Netherlands in this format since 2012. In fact, they have lost just one match in five meetings between the two sides, and that too came in 2012 when Bangladesh toured the Netherlands for their only bilateral series.

The two-match series was drawn 1-1.

The Dutch last played against Bangladesh during the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the Tigers winning the game by 25 runs.

But Bangladesh tasted a shocking defeat to the Netherlands during the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023 in India.

Despite their good track record against the Netherlands, Bangladesh captain Liton Das refused to take anything for granted, saying that they are looking to bring up their best cricket in the upcoming series.

"An international match is always challenging. There is no big or small team here," Liton said ahead of the match.

"If we get a chance to check a few players, we will do that, but at the same time, we'll play to win," he added, hinting at some experiments in the series, keeping the Asia Cup in mind.

Bangladesh have been training in Sylhet for the last 10 days. The practice camp was moved to Sylhet from Dhaka mainly to keep the run-fest nature of UAE wickets in mind.

Liton also believes that the preparation in Sylhet will be useful to adapt to UAE wickets. "When we play in the Asia Cup, we'll get different teams. We will not be able to bring the teams who will play the Asia Cup here."

"But I think the conditions will be similar. Because we all know, UAE produces good batting wickets. Sylhet is also a batting-friendly wicket to a large extent."

A series victory against the Netherlands is expected, but a defeat will draw flak. Liton remains pragmatic about any kind of result.

"As I said earlier, in international cricket there is no small team. Bangladesh have lost to different teams before - nothing new. If we lose, we lose. What matters is how well we play."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards admits that Bangladesh are very strong on their home ground, but he believes his side is capable of winning the series.

"Yeah, absolutely (we believe we can win the series). I think you always go into every series trying to win. We expect to play good cricket, and if we play well enough, absolutely, we've got a chance."

"It's a great warm-up for us heading into the World Cup and also for Bangladesh before the Asia Cup. So, it'll be an exciting series," he noted.

"Bangladesh are very strong in their own backyard. Many countries come here and struggle. We know it's going to be tough and we have to put our best foot forward."

The next two matches are on September 1 and 3.