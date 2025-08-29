Friday, August 29, 2025

Shakib confirms move to US Minor League, joins Atlanta Fire

Bangladesh allrounder has confirmed he will feature in the upcoming US Minor League Cricket season

File photo of Shakib Al Hasan Photo: AFP
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 02:41 PM

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed he will feature in the upcoming US Minor League Cricket season, signing with Atlanta Fire as an international wildcard.

Currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Shakib said in a video message released by his new team on Wednesday that he is excited to be part of Atlanta Fire for the 2025 season.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ve joined Atlanta Fire and will be playing for them in the Minor League Cricket tournament. It’s also great news that Atlanta Cricket is this year’s title sponsor of the 39th FOBANA convention. I wish the event every success and hope to see you all soon,” Shakib said.

Atlanta Fire had already teased his signing earlier this month, calling him “a game-changer” whose experience and reputation would add star power to the franchise.

The 2025 Minor League Cricket season begins on August 28 and runs through October 2. The competition, launched in 2021, is the feeder league to the U.S.-based Major League Cricket.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh CricketShakib al Hasan
