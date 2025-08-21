Mahbub bows out of BCB race amid allegations, growing rift

Mahbub Anam has withdrawn from the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election, pulling out even before the nomination process began and leaving the October polls without one of its most familiar figures.

Once considered a potential presidential contender, Mahbub recently told reporters that he would not contest the race.

“I have already said I won’t take part unless the environment improves, and you know what is happening. What’s going on now, I don’t think it will end anywhere,” he said.

His remarks reflect the factionalism gripping the board ahead of the elections, while his withdrawal comes amid ongoing controversy.

Senior sports journalist Shamim Chowdhury told UNB that Mahbub’s position had weakened.

“Multiple ACC investigations are ongoing against him. There are allegations of mishandling board funds. All this has cornered him within the BCB,” he said.

Chowdhury noted that Mahbub once played a role in transforming Mirpur into a cricket stadium two decades ago, when Australia provided technical support under the supervision of Arafat Rahman Koko, son of then–prime minister Khaleda Zia.

“That chapter is part of his contribution, but it doesn’t erase the pressure he faces today,” he added.

Mahbub’s exit narrows the field at a time when former cricketers are demanding greater influence in the board.

With directors’ terms ending on September 30, the presidential race remains open—but one of its longest-serving names is now out.