Afghans to host Tigers after Asia Cup

The series will begin with the T20Is, scheduled for October 2, 4 and 6 before the 3 ODIs, slated for October 9, 11 and 14

Bangladesh players celebrate
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 01:47 AM

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh in a six-match white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates in October right after the conclusion of the Asia Cup.

The venues for the series, comprising three One Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 internationals, have not been announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The series will begin with the T20Is, scheduled for October 2, 4 and 6 before the three ODIs, slated for October 9, 11 and 14.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: "We are proud to host the series against Bangladesh. This tour reflects the strength of our mutual relations and reminds us of our commitment to delivering world-class cricket, even at neutral venues."

Since Bangladesh and Afghanistan have both already qualified for the T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year, the T20I series is likely to pale in comparison to the ODI series.

The ODI series will have huge significance bearing in mind only the top eight teams in the rankings as of March 31, 2027 will advance to the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan are currently seventh in the ranking with Bangladesh 10th.

Last year the Afghans hosted the Tigers in a three-match ODI series in Sharjah where the former won by 2-1 margin.

The Asia Cup will also be held in the UAE from September 9-28 where the Tigers and the Afghans have been drawn in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

CricketBangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamT20 World CupACB
