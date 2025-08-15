Root states Warner jibe all part of the fun heading into Ashes

Joe Root has brushed aside David Warner's jibe that he will need to "take the surfboard off his front leg" if England are to triumph in Australia in the upcoming Ashes series.

Root is Test cricket's second-highest run-scorer of all time and widely considered central to England's hopes of regaining the Ashes.

But the 34-year old has yet to score a Test century in Australia, with former Australia opener Warner suggesting the ex-England captain is especially vulnerable to being out leg before wicket.

"Josh Hazlewood tends to have his number quite a lot. He (Root) will have to take the surfboard off his front leg," said Warner, who retired from international cricket last year.

Root, asked on a media call if he had laughed off the jibe, replied: "Just that. I can't have any control on how people see the game or talk in interview.

"Nothing new, is it? You know there are going to be storylines and people wanting to hype up a big series. Doesn't really change anything.

"It's sort of irrelevant to me. What can I do about it? Just make sure it's not a talking point in six months or 100 days time," added Root in an event staged by official Hundred team partner KP Snacks.

"When you get out there you've got to try and impact the game and help your team get off to a good start. Business as usual as far as I'm concerned.

"I guess it's all part of the fun. It's not really in my nature to get too verbal."

Only India's Sachin Tendulkar has now scored more Test runs than Root, who now has 13,543 to his credit and is just 2,378 from top spot.

The Ashes starts in November, with Root - for whom it will be a fourth Test series in Australia - determined to improve his record there.

"The thing that stands out for me is I wanted it way too much the last couple of times," said Root.

"It took me away from what was important.

"Clearly the last few tours there have been loads of other things to contend with...a lot of distractions.

"This time I just want to go and enjoy the tour for what it is. It's a beautiful country, great place to go and play cricket. It's going to be hostile, everything you'd expect and want from an away Ashes series.

"That's something you've got to relish. Going there with 150-odd Test matches under my belt, I feel couldn't be more ready for it."