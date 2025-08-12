Brevis smashes record ton as South Africa level T20 series

Dewald Brevis belted South Africa's highest Twenty20 individual score with a blistering 125 not out from 56 balls as the tourists stayed alive in the three-match series after a 53-run victory over Australia in Darwin on Tuesday.

Australia's decision to bowl backfired as South Africa powered to a massive 218-7 on the back of Brevis' maiden century in international cricket.

The 22-year-old rescued South Africa from a shaky 57-3 and dominated a 126-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (31).

"I'm extremely grateful, just happy to be out here on the winning side," said Brevis, who surpassed Faf du Plessis' 119 against the West Indies in 2015.

Playing just his ninth T20 international, Brevis smashed eight sixes to leave Australia's powerful batting line-up with an uphill task.

Australia's daunting chase was made more difficult after the early wickets of opener Travis Head (five) and Cameron Green (nine).

Australia's hopes rested with in-form Tim David, fresh off his match-winning 83 in their 17-run victory in the series-opener at the same venue.

Promoted to number four, David started with a trio of boundaries and then bludgeoned several massive sixes, including one that landed on the roof.

But David's 24-ball assault ended on 50 when he hit spearhead Kagiso Rabada straight to cover.

Australia's chase ran out of steam, bowled out for 165 in the 18th over with quicks Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka picking up three wickets each.

"Chasing that down was always going to be tough and we needed a few partnerships, which we couldn't do," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said.

Without several key batsmen for this tour, South Africa had struggled to fire in the opening game.

Captain Aiden Markram signalled his intent with a sublime boundary off the first ball of the innings, rattling quick Josh Hazlewood.

But Markram (18) fell tamely to a fired-up Glenn Maxwell, who celebrated another wicket when he had Lhuan-dre Pretorius (10) stumped to leave South Africa in trouble.

Likened to legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, Brevis turned the innings on its head to power past his previous highest T20 international score of 41.

Brevis received a life on 56 when substitute fielder Matthew Kuhnemann fumbled on the boundary off the bowling of an increasingly frustrated Maxwell.

Brevis made Australia pay and in a flash he was saluting the crowd after reaching his century with a boundary off his 41st delivery.

Maxwell and quick Ben Dwarshuis picked up two wickets apiece in an unusually ragged effort in the field for Australia, whose nine-match T20 win streak ended.

The series-decider will be played in the Queensland city of Cairns on Saturday.