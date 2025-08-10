BCB wants sporting wicket in Mirpur

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to prepare sporting wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

To realise this goal, the BCB has brought back Tony Hemming, who resigned in July last year.

Hemming has been appointed as the new head of turf management, replacing Gamini de Silva, who served for a long time.

BCB's media committee chairman Iftikhar Rahman Mithu clarified the decision to replace Gamini, saying: "If we were satisfied with Gamini’s work, we wouldn’t have brought Tony Hemming back. We are in the process of improvement and trying to improve all departments.

"We definitely think the Mirpur wicket is a problem for us. Our president and everyone else share that view."

The traditionally slow and low nature of the Mirpur wicket remained unchanged during the recent series against Pakistan.

The sluggish pitch led Pakistan coach Mike Hesson to describe the Mirpur wicket as below international standards.

Cricket operations committee chairman Nazmul Abedeen Fahim said they are working to improve the Mirpur wicket’s quality.

"To be honest, when we played against Pakistan this time, our head coach (Phil Simmons) was very disappointed with the wicket," he said.

"We know we won’t get ideal preparation from playing here. That’s why we will play against the Netherlands in Sylhet later this month, not in Mirpur. We also played against the New Zealand 'A' team in Sylhet last May, where the conditions were similar to theirs."

He added: "We do not want to compromise on this. We will play on a good wicket even if it presents challenges."

Fahim also praised Hemming’s expertise in wicket preparation, saying: "I have heard good things about Tony Hemming from many people. I visited Pakistan and saw the wickets Hemming built there - they have had the PSL and more tournaments, and even towards the end, the conditions were excellent.

"The wickets in Pakistan are beautiful and well-maintained. It was fascinating to see this in reality. Tony Hemming is truly a great curator."

However, Fahim did not blame Gamini, saying: "It’s not that Gamini didn’t try, but perhaps he had limitations he couldn’t overcome. That’s why he couldn’t deliver what we wanted.

"But it’s time to move on. Because maybe a good wicket helps play better cricket more than a good coach. If we had better wickets earlier, many things might have gone better. Now we can hope for that."