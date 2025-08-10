Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Power-packed David slams 83 as Aussies beat Proteas in 1st T20

Hazlewood took 3/27 and Dwarshuis 3/26 for Australia

Australia’s Tim David plays a shot against South Africa during Sunday’s first Twenty20 in Darwin
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 08:38 AM

Tim David crunched eight sixes in a blistering 83 from 52 balls to help Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs in their opening Twenty20 clash in Darwin Sunday.

After being sent in, the hosts were all out for 178 on the final delivery of their 20 overs in the first game of international cricket in Australia's tropical north for 17 years.

Cameron Green (35 off 13) was the only other batsman to get going, with left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka bagging 4/20 as South Africa bowled out Australia for the first time in a T20.

But David's phenomenal innings proved enough, with the Proteas restricted to 161/9 in reply.

That was despite a battling 71 from Ryan Rickelton, who fell to a spectacular Glenn Maxwell catch on the boundary. 

Josh Hazlewood took 3/27 and Ben Dwarshuis 3/26.

"Great way to start the series," skipper Mitchell Marsh said after Australia's ninth T20 victory in a row.

"Certainly we want guys like David to come out and bat the way he did, he was the difference."

Backing up from a recent 5-0 series sweep against the West Indies, Australia signalled their intent early with Marsh slamming a six off the first ball.

But he lost opening partner Travis Head (two) and Josh Inglis (golden duck) in the space of three deliveries and then skied Kagiso Rabada on 13, with Maphaka taking a tricky catch before Green and David let loose.

They put on a quickfire 40 for the fourth wicket before Green was undone by a slower ball from Lungi Ngidi.

Australia were in trouble on 75/6 when Mitchell Owen was out for two and dangerman Maxwell went for one.

But David dug in and, with Dwarshuis (17), added 59 for the seventh wicket.

David was dropped by Tristan Stubbs on 56, although Stubbs made amends by holding the catch that finally removed the big Australian after a power-packed knock.

South Africa's chase started badly with skipper Aiden Markram out to Hazlewood in the first over, and they had lost three wickets for 48 by the sixth over.

Rickelton and Stubbs (37) knuckled down in a threatening 72-run stand but Hazlewood struck again with two wickets in an over to shatter their momentum.

South Africa's hopes were all but over when Adam Zampa matched Hazlewood's feat in the next over.

"It got close, but we were pretty far from our best," Markram said.

The second of the three-game series is in Darwin Tuesday.

Topics:

CricketCricket South AfricaJosh HazlewoodAustralia CricketAiden Markram
Read More

Windies level ODI series with Pakistan

Rizan-powered Bangladesh beat South Africa to win U19 tri-series

BCB wants sporting wicket in Mirpur

Dropped Labuschagne plots Ashes return

New Zealand complete crushing innings win over Zimbabwe

Nawaz sparks Pakistan to five-wicket win over Windies

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x