Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India hails 'supermen' after dramatic Test win over England

India lauded its cricketers for snatching victory in the 5th Test against England to end the series level at 2-2 after 25 days of gripping action

India players celebrate after victory over England during day five of the fifth Test at the Oval Monday
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 09:16 AM

India Monday lauded its cricketers for snatching victory in the fifth Test against England to end the series level at 2-2 after 25 days of gripping action.

"Absolute goosebumps," Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on social media.

"Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! Supermen from India! What a Win."

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed five wickets, including a fiery burst of 3/9 on the final day of a thrilling Test as England fell seven runs short of their victory target of 374 at the Oval.

Siraj bowled Gus Atkinson for 17 to bowl out England and trigger Indian celebrations.

"One of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history," veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, adding that with it "Siraj enters Indian cricket folklore".

Player of the match Siraj had his arms outstretched when he rattled Atkinson's off stump with a yorker that made Indian fans erupt with joy.

"Heart-stopping," the Times of India newspaper said.

"Fairytale end," broadcaster NDTV said, calling the match a "historic thriller".

India, led by 25-year old captain Shubman Gill - a team in transition after the retirement of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - fought hard as every Test went into day five.

In a closely-fought five-match series, India trailed 2-1 coming into the final match. 

Siraj kept running in on mostly batting-friendly English pitches, and returned as the leading bowler with 23 wickets.

Kohli called it a "phenomenal victory", praising the "resilience and determination" from Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

"Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team," he said.

"Extremely happy for him."

Topics:

CricketEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamMohammed SirajShubman Gill
Read More

England face searching Ashes questions after India series thriller

England v India: Three talking points

Bangladesh-Netherlands T20I fixtures announced

Nurul to lead Bangladesh A in Australia

Gill: Oval win means so much

Stokes refuses to blame Brook for England collapse

Latest News

Dhaka Central University set to launch in four phases with hybrid learning model

Police Reforms Commission: A framework for accountability

Norris relishing combat with teammate Piastri

Bangladesh a year after the uprising: Hopes collide with reality

He wanted to be a policeman — they shot him instead

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x