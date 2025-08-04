Root seizes major WTC milestone

Shouldering England’s chase on day four of the series decider against India, Joe Root created World Test Championship history.

The seasoned England batter became the first-ever to notch 6000 runs in the tournament.

Featuring in his 69th Test, Root is the leading run-getter in WTC, having featured in all four editions of the tournament so far.

Boasting 20 centuries and 22 half-centuries, Root averages over 52, and is followed by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes and Travis Head in the top-five of the WTC charts.

The former England skipper has been on a milestone-achieving spree during the ongoing five-Test series against India.

In Manchester, Root had overtaken Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in men’s Tests.

He is also now third in the tally for most centuries in the longest format of the game, having gone past Kumar Sangakkara with his 39th Test ton at The Oval.

The 34-year old also has the most catches as an outfield player in the longest format, a tally he topped during the ongoing series against India.

Root’s form with the bat holds England in good stead as they continue to embark on a big chase against India with the five-Test series on the line.

The hosts currently lead 2-1 following memorable wins at Headingley and Lord’s.