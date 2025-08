Key Aussie players return for SA white-ball matches

Key players Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood have been named to make their international return for Australia during next month's white-ball series at home against South Africa.

Australia named a pair of 14-player squads for the six white-ball contests (three Twenty20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals) in the north of Australia that commences on August 10, with the inclusion of Head and Hazlewood among the key changes to the team that swept past the West Indies 5-0 during the recent T20I series in the Caribbean.

All-rounder Matt Short also returns to the fold, while hard-hitting batter Mitchell Owen is in contention to make his ODI debut after he is included in both squads on the back of some impressive performances against the West Indies.

Regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins remains sidelined ahead of a busy home schedule at the end of the year with Mitchell Marsh to continue to as stand-in ODI captain, while fellow quick Mitchell Starc is also rested from the series.

Sean Abbott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly and Aaron Hardie are among the players to drop out of favour following the West Indies series, with chief selector George Bailey indicating the team will continue to build towards next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“As we build towards the T20 World Cup the flexibility and depth shown in the West Indies, outside of the obvious results, has been a huge positive," Bailey said.

“The flexibility within the batting order and ability of bowlers to bowl in different stages of the innings were particularly pleasing to see.

“Mitch Owen and Matt Kuhnemann making their respective debuts and the preparation and work done by Nathan Ellis to allow him to play all five matches were highlights.

“The smaller squad for a home series, along with the return of Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, see some players not part of the squad for this Top End series, but all remain in the frame moving forward and we feel the entire group embraced every opportunity.

“We expect that to continue through this series, and the New Zealand and Indian series later this year, as we balance continued opportunities for players and the preparation for the Test summer.”

T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Series schedule

1st T20I: August 10, Darwin

2nd T20I: August 12, Darwin

3rd T20I: August 16, Cairns

1st ODI: August 19, Cairns

2nd ODI: August 22, Mackay

3rd ODI: August 24, Mackay