Friday, August 01, 2025

Santner takes four, Kiwis win first Zimbabwe Test by nine wickets

Zimbabwe managed to avoid an innings defeat but New Zealand needed only 8 runs to win

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates during day three of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo Friday Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 07:56 PM

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner took four wickets with his left-arm spin as the Black Caps completed a nine-wicket win on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe Friday.

Zimbabwe managed to avoid an innings defeat but New Zealand needed only eight runs to win.

Devon Conway hit a four but then edged a ball from Newman Nyamhuri into his stumps before Henry Nicholls hit the winning boundary in Nyamhuri’s next over.

Santner took four for 27 as Zimbabwe, needing 158 to avoid an innings defeat, were bowled out for 165.

Zimbabwe resumed on 31 for two and quickly lost overnight batsmen Nick Welch and nightwatchman Vincent Masekesa to fast bowler Will O’Rourke.

Veteran left-handers Sean Williams (49) and Craig Ervine (22) shared a fifth wicket stand of 57 but were dismissed in successive overs by Santner and Matt Henry shortly before lunch.

Sikandar Raza and Newman Nyamburi fell soon after the interval but wicket-keeper Tafadzwa Tsiga (27) and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani (19) put on 36 for the ninth wicket before Santner dismissed both batsmen.

New Zealand were hampered by the absence of pace bowlers Nathan Smith, who suffered an abdominal injury while batting Thursday, and O’Rourke, who was feeling stiffness after his morning spell.

The teams meet again in the second Test at the same venue from Thursday.

The two-match series is not part of the World Test Championship.

Topics:

CricketZimbabwe cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamMitchell SantnerWorld Test Championship
