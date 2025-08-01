Mitchell: NZ lead crucial on tricky pitch in 1st Zimbabwe Test

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell said he believed getting a substantial lead was crucial after he steered the Black Caps into a commanding position on the second day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Thursday.

Mitchell hit 80 as New Zealand took a first-innings lead of 158 runs, before the visitors claimed two late wickets.

Zimbabwe were 31 for two at the close, still 127 runs short of making New Zealand bat again.

"It's nice to get a lead on a challenging surface which is going up and down a bit. A couple of wickets tonight tops it off," said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the nature of the Queens club pitch had surprised the New Zealanders with its tennis ball-type bounce.

He said Zimbabwe's fast bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani and Tanaka Chivanga had "bowled really well".

Muzarabani and Chivanga took three and two wickets respectively as New Zealand slipped from their overnight 92 for no wicket to 233 for seven in reply to Zimbabwe's first innings total of 149.

They shared a second new ball which became available at 256 for seven - but they could not dismiss Mitchell or Nathan Smith, who shared a partnership of 54 before Smith was forced to retire hurt with an abdominal injury after scoring a dogged 22 off 79 balls.

"We were just trying to take it ball by ball and over by over," said Mitchell.

"We recognised that runs on that surface are going to be pretty valuable at the back end of the game. I thought the way he (Smith) gutsed it out was awesome. The injury was niggly but the way he hung in there and stuck it out for a few overs, he should be very proud."

Smith did not field when Zimbabwe started their second innings, which suggested the injury could prevent him from bowling Friday.

Mitchell was last man out after facing 119 balls and hitting five fours and a six.

Faced with just under an hour to bat until the close, Zimbabwe made a promising start, with Brian Bennett and Ben Curran putting on 25 for the first wicket.

But Matt Henry, who took six for 39 in the first innings, made the breakthrough with a bouncer to Curran (11) which the left-hander top-edged to fine leg.

Five balls later Will O'Rourke had Bennett caught behind for 18, leaving Zimbabwe with a massive task if they are to take the match into a fourth day, let alone avoid their seventh defeat in nine Test matches since last December.