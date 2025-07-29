Proteas bolstered by big returns for Australia white-ball tour

South Africa have named full-strength squads for their upcoming white-ball tour of Australia as the team builds towards the Twenty20 World Cup 2026 and the Cricket World Cup 2027.

Aiden Markram will lead the T20 International side, while Temba Bavuma returns to captain the One Day International squad, following heroic performances in the Proteas' World Test Championship 2023-25 triumph.

Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe earlier this year, earns his maiden call-up in both white-ball formats on the back of an impressive domestic season.

Exciting young batting prospects Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dré Pretorius also feature in the two squads, with the latter earning his maiden ODI call-up.

Pretorius made a stunning Test debut in Zimbabwe, smashing 153 in his very first outing in the red-ball format.

The 22-year old Brevis, who is yet to debut in ODIs, will be looking to build on his growing experience in the T20I and Test setups.

Also returning to the fold are squad regulars Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs, bringing vital experience to the two squads.

Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder have also been named in the mix, following impressive exploits in recent months for the Proteas.

Speaking on the squad, head coach Shukri Conrad believes South Africa have a strong group of players to prepare with two World Cups coming up.

“It’s great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final.

“Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats.

“Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year’s T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027.

“Touring Australia is never easy. We know their conditions and intensity will test us in every department, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge we’re after.”

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

Fixtures:

1st T20I – August 10, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

2nd T20I – August 12, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

3rd T20I – August 16, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

1st ODI – August 19, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

2nd ODI – August 22, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

3rd ODI – August 24, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay