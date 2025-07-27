Rahul, Gill frustrate England after Stokes’ 141

India captain Shubman Gill starred in a remarkable rearguard action as his side checked England's bid for a series-clinching win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford Saturday following a long-awaited century from opposing skipper Ben Stokes.

Gill came in with India in dire straits at 0/2 after Chris Woakes struck with successive deliveries in the first over of India's second innings to have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan both caught in the slips for ducks.

That left India more than 300 runs behind England's mammoth first-innings 669 all out, featuring Stokes' superb 141.

But an engrossing series of several twists and turns produced another as India reached stumps on the fourth day without further loss at 174/2, with opener Lokesh Rahul 87 not out and Gill unbeaten on 78.

India still face a deficit of 137 runs but have renewed hope of leaving Manchester with what would be a remarkable draw after England, already 2-1 up in this five-match series, compiled their fifth-highest Test total of all time.

It was a return to form for Gill, who had started his first series as India skipper with three hundreds in four innings, only to manage 34 runs in total in his last three knocks.

Stokes did not bowl himself Saturday - a concerning sign for England following his history of hamstring trouble - after taking an excellent 5/72 in India's first-innings 358.

His hundred meant Stokes became just the fourth England player to take five wickets and score a century in the same Test after Tony Greig, Ian Botham - who did it five times - and the currently sidelined Gus Atkinson.

It looked as if bowling might not be needed at all Saturday as Gill survived a hat-trick ball from veteran paceman Woakes.

And the second ball after lunch saw Gill, still on nought, survive an impassioned leg before wicket appeal from fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was convinced he had struck pad, rather than bat first.

But England's review produced an inconclusive replay and the original not out decision was upheld.

Gill had made two when Archer rapped him on the pad only for another lbw appeal to be turned down, with the express quick down on his haunches in disbelief.

The 25-year old Gill then hit back with two boundaries in three balls from Woakes - a dashing cut followed by a textbook straight drive.

But he might have been out for 46 when an edge off Brydon Carse flew high to point only for Liam Dawson to drop a two-handed chance.

Gill's three off part-time spinner Root saw him to a 77-ball fifty before Rahul followed him to the landmark in 141 balls as he repelled England with sound defence.

But Rahul showed a willingness to attack when Archer strayed in direction with an elegant late-cut and forceful pull.

England resumed in command at 544/7 after Root had become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history during his majestic 150 Friday.

Stokes, 77 not out overnight after briefly leaving the field with cramp Friday, delighted Saturday's large crowd with yet more thrilling stroke-play.

He completed a 164-ball hundred with a leg-glanced four off Jasprit Bumrah.

It was Stokes' first Test century in more than two years following a whirlwind 155 against Australia at Lord's in June 2023.

The 34-year old celebrated his 14th century in 115 Tests by clenching his fist, looking to the sky and making a crooked finger gesture in honour of his late father Ged before raising his bat to a cheering crowd.

With the shackles off, left-handed batsman Stokes drove Washington Sundar for six and next ball reverse swept the off-spinner for four.

Stokes then launched Ravindra Jadeja for six but, trying to repeat the stroke, next ball he holed out off the left-arm spinner with England exactly 300 runs ahead at 658/9.