David smashes 37-ball ton, including 90 runs from boundaries

Tim David bashed a 37-ball century and Australia defeated the West Indies by six wickets Friday to clinch an overall victory in their Twenty20 international series.

David smashed 11 sixes and six fours to finish on 102 runs off 37 deliveries as the Aussies chased down 215 to win with 23 balls to spare.

Australia took an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, which continues Saturday with another night matchup at Warner Park.

David reached 50 off 16 balls, the fastest by an Australian man, and together with Mitchell Owen delivered the highest Aussie T20I fifth-wicket partnership in history.

David and Owen, who finished with 36 off 16 balls, combined for 128 to break the old fifth-wicket mark of 105 held by David and Mitch Marsh.

On the first ball of the 17th over, and the final delivery of the match, David blasted a four off Romario Shepherd to reach 102 and win the match, the Aussies reaching 215 for four.

The 10th over for the Aussies proved pivotal as David smashed a four off the first ball and sixes off each of the last four deliveries by Gudakesh Motie.

David's 28-run over lifted the Aussies within 95 runs of the goal with 60 balls remaining.

David also hit three sixes and a four off Roston Chase in the 12th over.

Shai Hope hit an unbeaten hundred for the West Indies, his first T20I century.

Hope struck for 102 runs not out off 57 balls with eight fours and six sixes.

He powered the West Indies to 214 for four after being sent in to bat first following Australia winning the toss.

Hope and Brandon King opened with a 125 partnership for the hosts before King exited on the fourth ball of the 12th over.

An offering from Owen was smacked high by King and landed in the hands of Sean Abbott for the first out.

King managed his 13th T20I half century with 62 runs off 36 balls with six sixes and three fours.

On the first ball of the penultimate over, Hope went to deep point for one to reach his first T20I century, making 100 runs off 55 balls to join Chris Gayle as the only West Indies men with centuries in all formats.