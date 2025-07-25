Root climbs to second on Test run-scorers list

Joe Root became the second-highest run-scorer in Test history in the fourth match of the five-game series against India at Old Trafford on Friday.

The former England skipper Root passed retired Australian great Ricky Ponting when he reached 120, having overtaken India's Rahul Dravid and South Africa's Jacques Kallis earlier in the day.

The 34-year-old, appearing in his 157th Test, went past Ponting's tally of 13,378 runs with a single on the offside as the crowd stood to applaud him and chanted "Roooot".

Minutes later, England reached tea on the third day at 433-4 in reply to India's first-innings score of 358.

India's Sachin Tendulkar is safe in top spot for now, having scored a mammoth 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, but Root has time on his side.

England are 2-1 up in the series, with the final Test at the Oval starting next week.

"Congratulations, Joe Root. Magnificent, second on the table," Ponting said on Sky Sports.

England earlier resumed on 225-2 following a blistering opening partnership of 166 in 32 overs between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on day two, with Pope 20 not out and Root on 11.

India's pacemen had too often been wayward on Thursday and Jasprit Bumrah saw his first ball Friday drift down the legside to be clipped away for four by Root in elegant fashion.

Root then uppercut Mohammed Siraj over the slips for another boundary.

On 21, the former England skipper walked a long away across his stumps only to miss an intended glance off Siraj.

India reviewed for lbw after Ahsan Raza ruled in Root's favour but replays upheld the Pakistani umpire's decision, indicating the ball would have missed leg stump.

There was another scare when Root, on 22, was nearly run out but Ravindra Jadeja's shy at the stump missed.

Root then leapfrogged India's Rahul Dravid and South Africa's Jacques Kallis into third place in Test cricket's list of run-scorers.

Pope, who drove Siraj for a superb four between cover and mid-off, completed a 93-ball fifty before Root followed him to that landmark in 99 balls.

Spin, however, eventually paid dividends for India where pace had failed.

Pope had added just one run to his lunchtime score of 70 when, beaten by the drift from off-spinner Sundar, he edged a flicked front-foot drive to KL Rahul at slip.

England were soon 349-4 when Brook, on three, was stumped by Dhruv Jurel, deputising for injured India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Root reached his century in 178 balls with a leg glance for four off debutant paceman Anshul Kamboj.

His 38th Test century drew him level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in fourth place on the list of most hundreds in a Test career.





Most Test runs

Player Runs

Sachin Tendulkar (India) 15,921

Joe Root (England) 13409

Ricky Ponting (Australia) 13,378

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 13,289

Rahul Dravid (India) 13,288